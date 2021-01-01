Baxton Studio Bianca Mid-Century Modern Walnut Wood Dark Brown Distressed Faux Leather Lounge Chair-Color:Dark Brown/"Walnut" Brown,Material:Faux Leather/Rubber Wood,Quantity:1,Style:Mid-Century

Welcome plush comfort into your home with the vintage style Bianca 1-seater lounge chair. Constructed of durable rubberwood for exceptional durability and stable comfort, the Bianca is upholstered in distressed brown faux leather to give it a vintage feel. Perfect for a modern or minimal interior, the Bianca features smooth angular solid wood frame in dark walnut finishing for a nod to mid-century modern design that exudes warmth. This retro modern lounge chair is built with clean paneled lines on the seat back, bringing relaxing vibes into your living room and complementing your home with lavish style. For a coordinated look, pair the lounge chair with other pieces in the Bianca range, a stunning lounge set perfect for modern lounges and receptions. Made in Malaysia, the Bianca requires assembly.