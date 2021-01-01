Bianca-Maria 5-Light Chandelier In Satin Gold

This George Oliver 4E5FB8D0488F4DAFBD1BAB695E60F065 Bianca-Maria 5-Light Chandelier features a modern satin gold finish and clear, seedy glass globe shades. For indoor, ceiling mount applications, this fixture is easy to install and is suitable for sloped ceilings with an angle of up to 45 degrees. Included are (2) 6" and (2) 12" standard adjustable rods to add flexibility for hanging at various heights. The seedy glass conceals smudges, dirt, and fingerprints while capturing light and adding a brilliant glow of light. This chandelier is rated for 120-volts and uses (5) 60W standard medium base bulb or LED equivalent (not included).