Bromic Heating BH0110003-1 Platinum 500 Series 39800 BTU Smart-Heat Natural Gas Radiant Heater Stainless Steel Outdoor Living Heaters Wall Mounted

Bromic Heating BH0110003-1 Platinum 500 Series 39800 BTU Smart-Heat Natural Gas Radiant Heater Features: Glass-ceramic screen disperses heat evenly Efficient slow-release ceramic burners Unique, patented direct ignition system ensures a reliable start and effective operation without a pilot light Resists wind speeds of up to 11 MPH Reclaim valuable floor space with a range of pivoting ceiling and wall mount options Durable stainless steel frame is built to endure Specifications: BTU Output: 39800 Fuel Type: Natural Gas Depth: 15-7/8" Height: 12" Width: 29-13/16" Amperage: 2 Voltage: 120v Wall Mounted Stainless Steel