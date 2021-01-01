Houzer BG-3600 Wirecraft Kitchen Sink Bottom Grid, 27-Inch by 13.88-Inch

The Houzer BG-3600 Wirecraft Bottom Grid is made of T304 stainless steel with protective feet. This in-the-sink bottom grid helps to reduce noise while cushioning fragile dishes and protect your sink surface from scratch. It measures 27 inch by 13.875 inch and is custom designed to fit Houzer sink models MGS-3018, PGS-3122, PNL-3600 and STL-3600. The Houzer BG-3600 Wirecraft Bottom Grid comes with a 1-year limited warranty. For over three decades, Houzer has been improving millions of kitchens across America and overseas, one sink at a time. Houzer offers over 100 sensational models in Stainless steel, Quartz Granite, Fireclay, Porcelain Enamel steel, and Copper to match any design from traditional to contemporary. Houzer believes that sinks can make your life in the kitchen easier and more enjoyable.