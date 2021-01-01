BF5 Full Tower Gaming Computer PC Case Supports EATX Motherboards wTempered Glass Side Panel and Iron Mesh Front Panel and 2PCS 20 cm case Fans.

Best Quality Guranteed. Stylist appearance: With a tempered glass side panel and front mesh & acrylic panel makes it a gorgeous case. The rgb case fans in the front are bright and create a captivating atmosphere. Room to house all your component: It can fits E-ATX / ATX / Micro ATX / mini ITX motherboard. Also It supports up to 285mm VGA card and 160mm CPU cooler, and a number of cable management holes and tie-offs to help your build look cleaner. Massive Cooling Compatibility: It allows the user to use up to 280mm radiators on top and 360mm radiators in the front and a 120mm radiator at the rear, while having enough space to mount the water pump tank and other water cooling hardware. Iron Mesh front panel: Keep your system temperatures low and components cool with front mesh panels that promote case ventilation and great airflow 2* 200mm rgb fans pre-installed: Light up your systemwith a pair of 200mm rgb case fans. It is easily controlled by I/O