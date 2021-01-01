Beyond Measure Car Coaster

Latitude Run Beyond Measure 1 Pack Absorbent Stone Car Coaster 2.6 inch RoundFeatures:Proudly Made in the USAThese absorbent car coasters are an innovative way to keep your vehicle cup holder dry by absorbing condensation from beveragesThe unique finger slot makes it easy to remove for cleaningThe attractive design adds flair to your vehicle interior while protecting your cup holderProduct Type: Car CoasterPrimary Material: StonewareColor: Black/GreenShape: CirclePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorSet Size: 1Intended Number of Coasters: Intended Coaster Diameter: Cleaning Method: Hand Wash OnlyProtective Backing/Feet: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesTheme: TextHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in the USACoasters: YesNumber of Coasters: 1Spefications:ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Low Lead Compliant: YesDimensions:Thickness: 0.5Diameter: 2.6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2.6Overall Product Weight: 0.12Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No