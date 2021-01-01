Illamasqua Beyond Lipstick - Ruby

Dress your lips in dazzling, multi-dimensional colour for the festive season with the Illamasqua Beyond Lipstick. The smooth formula glides onto the lips, imparting a lustrous pearlescent finish. The luxe cream lipstick is guaranteed to be a handbag essential this party season, offering comfortable continuous wear. Ruby is a rosey red shade. Pro Tip From Illamasqua Head Of Education - Mel Barrese: Beyond Lipsticks give instant colour pay off, with a cushioned comfort feel whilst adding the prettiest lip enhancing soft shimmer. The wearable shades range from a classic red to a warm nude, through to a delicious cocoa brown. The soft levels of shimmer are great for adding light reflecting texture to the lips without the shine or heaviness of a gloss. For a natural look, simply swipe straight from the bullet or for a more defined precise look team with a Colour Lip Pencil for extra long wear. Like any lipstick, these can also be worn on the cheeks as a cream blusher, simply rub a fluffy cheek brush through the bullet and then blend onto the apples of cheeks for a soft flush. Shades Include: Scarlet (Festive Deep Red) Dazzle (True Nude) Glitz (Frosty Pink) Spark (True Rose Nude) Ruby (Rosey Red) Treasure (Deep Chocolate Nude) Vegan and cruelty-free.