The exquisiteness and charm of this Hand-Knotted Wool Red Area Rug will illuminate the flooring of your home. Its floral pattern consists of the flowers and leaves that look amazingly awesome and enhance the beauty of your interiors. You will get oodles of compliments from all your guests and visitors for the texture, color, finishing, softness, and warmth of this hand-knotted rug. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'