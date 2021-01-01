Mohawk Home Bexley Grey 5 ft. x 8 ft. Ornamental Area Rug

A timeless and traditionally inspired ogee lattice and medallion motif is revitalized with contemporary neutral grey color in the modern design of Mohawk’s Bexley Area Rug. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk’s revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk’s exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a sensuous softness you must feel to believe. A premium recycled polyester yarn produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, EverStrand is an environmentally friendly option you can feel good about too.