Bewinner 4G LTE Mobile WiFi Modem Mini Wireless Mobile Router Portable Pocket WiFi Router Hotspot for Indoor/Outdoor, Travel Partner Modem WiFi.

4G LTE Mobile WiFi Mobile Router is designed to provide users with 3G/4G high-speed Internet access and support the 3G/4G main frequency band of most countries and operators in the world. Simply plug in the carrier's SIM card and it can search and connect, automatically enabling high-speed 3G/4G broadband access. The product also offers WIFI hotspot that allow users to connect their phones and computers to the Internet. The products are mainly aimed at for SOHO, car users, business travelers and outdoor travelers, and support 10 users at the same time. Portable WiFi Router With low power consumption, long battery life, fashionable, compact and portable, you can enjoy high-speed Internet anytime and anywhere.