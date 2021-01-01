From amscan
Beware Signs Yard Stakes, 3 Ct., Brown, 12" x 9"
Measures 12" x 9"; 3 pieces corrugated plastic with 6 (2 pieces for each sign) thin cylinder shape metal poles For outdoor decoration Plastic beware signs feature a distressed wood look with blood splattered all over them and have multiple warning messages such as "keep out! Condemned, " "danger, " and "beware, " "enter at your own risk" Great for Halloween events, spooky entertainment and other themes occasions, Manufacturer: Amscan - Toys