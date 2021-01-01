From statement spruch geschenke
Statement Spruch Geschenke Bevor Du Fragst No Cat Funny Statement Saying Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
You don't want other people and are quickly annoyed? Then this funny saying with cat motif: Bevor Du Fragst Nein! Just the right gift Perfect gift for work colleagues, friends, acquaintances who like to say no, and like irony funny sayings and funny statements. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only