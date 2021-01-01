From tucker murphy pet
Bevis Crazy Cat Lady Coffee Mug
Why drink out of an ordinary mug when a custom printed mug is so much cooler? This ceramic mug is lead-free, microwave safe and FDA approved. Hand washing is recommended.Features:Image printed on both sidesHigh gloss finishContains no leadWhite ceramic 11oz mug with red interior and handlMicrowave safe, hand-wash to preserve the imageSet Size: 1Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Primary Material: CeramicInsulation Type: Not InsulatedDouble Wall: NoConstruction Method: Machine MadeShape: CanDesign Method: Screen PrintedSubject: AnimalsAnimals: CatPeople: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayBand: YesBand Finish: ColoredStyle: Farmhouse / CountryProduct Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: YesCapacity: 11PTFE Free: Lead Free: PFOA Free: Country of Origin: United StatesSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NSF Certified: FDA Approved: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 3.75Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 4Cup/Mug Weight: 0.76Assembly:Warranty: Color: Blue