Bevers Full Over Full Standard Bunk Bed with Trundle by Viv + Rae

If you need extra sleeping space or your kid's love sleepovers, this full over full bunk bed with twin-size trundle is perfect for your home. The trundle under the bottom bed makes this piece a great option for sleepovers. High-quality, solid pine legs and a strong, durable frame ensures stability and durability for long-term use and can be separated into two full-size platform beds. Slat kit included so box springs are not required. This bunk bed is designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance. It suits all styles of home decoration and completes the look of any bedroom. Color: Walnut