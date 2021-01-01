From lr home

LR Home Beverly Cream Fringed Solid Soft Poly-fill 14 in. x 36 in. Lumbar Throw Pillow, Ivory

$50.84
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This textured fringe throw pillow with a well-toned monochromatic cream hue is the perfect stand alone accent or a great addition to a bohemian or farmhouse collection. Handcrafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com