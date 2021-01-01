1" x 6" Beveled Terra Cotta Wall & Floor Tile

Quarry tile possesses warm, natural color throughout the tile, which makes it perfect throughout the home, from floors to the outdoor patio and pool areas. Because high-quality quarry tiles are extruded and unglazed, they are both naturally appealing and very practical. These tiles are slip resisting and are an excellent choice for areas subject to heavy spills and moisture. They also perform well in outdoor applications - even in extreme climates. Quarry tile is the perfect answer for installations that need added durability. Its extruded/die skin body resists breaking and the relieved edges resist chipping. Color: Mocca