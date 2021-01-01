Mainstays Beveled Modern Rectangular Wall Mirror, 23" x 29", Gunmetal

Hang the Mainstays 23" x 29" Beveled Wall Mirror in almost any room to enhance and expand your space. This gorgeous wall mirror is crafted with a beveled frame to complement virtually any room decor. The mirror can be hung horizontally or vertically to maximize available wall space and is perfect for brightening common areas, kitchens, bedrooms, entranceways and foyers, hallways, home offices, and more. With a mirror size of 22" x 28" and 4mm thickness, the Mainstays 23" x 29" Beveled Wall Mirror has an exquisite Gunmetal finish. Easily hung with the included hardware, each corner is securely fastened with V nails, glue, and protected with Phase 2 Carb Compliant MDF corners. The back is covered with brown Kraft paper backing.