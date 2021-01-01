Beveled Frameless Lighted Makeup Mirror

This Ayla mirror by Latitude Run® has everything you need for all your beauty needs. features include adjustable lighting which includes Natural, bright and warm lights. brightness is controlled by smart touch control the Bluetooth and USB Connectivity only add to the functionality of this piece. Just tap or long-press the touch buttons for the perfect setting. the brightness of the long lasting Bulbs only helps finish off your flawless look. Quality craftsmanshp in every piece of this item is just what you need for this one stop shop beauty mirror that wont break the bank. Size: 40" x 36", Finish: White