Better Homes and Gardens Smoked Grey Glass Table Lamp with Drum Shade and USB Port

Beautiful and functional, the Better Homes and Gardens Smoked Glass Double Gourd Table Lamp will certainly pique curiosity with its smoked, gray glass and double gourd design. Light a room in a new way while conveniently charging a phone, tablet, and other devices with the USB plug-in feature. The round base provides stability for the lamp, while its brushed silver finish complements any decor in a hallway, living room, dining room, bedroom, or office. Create a sense of space and dimension with the Better Homes and Gardens Smoked Glass Double Gourd Table Lamp.The Better Homes and Gardens product line includes many decor items. You can easily find the right items by looking for a specific type of product, checking categories or browsing by collection. You can easily upgrade a room and make it look larger by adding light fixtures or a lamp.