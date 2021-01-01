From better homes & gardens
Better Homes and Gardens Ruched Diamond 3-Piece Comforter Set, Full/Queen
Advertisement
Better Homes & Gardens 3 Piece Ruched Diamond Comforter Bedding Set:Queen Set Includes: 1 Comforter (92 inch x 96 inch), 2 Standard Shams (20 inch x 28 inch) King Set Includes: 1 Comforter (110 inch x 96 inch), 2 King Shams (20 inch x 36 inch)Comforter/Sham Material: Solid 120GSM Microcell (100% Polyester) With Appliqued Ruching FrontSham is same as comforter with added liner; Solid 85GSM Microfiber (100% Polyester) BackFill/Tacking: 100% Polyester 7oz 6D Fill with Floating TopKnife Edge on Sham Center Machine Wash Cold Separate