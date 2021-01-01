Better Homes & Gardens Hillberge Outdoor Adirondack Chair Cover in Olive Gray

Advertisement
Mainstays Sandell Extra Large Outdoor Cart Grill Cover in Gray:Barbecue grill cover fits grills up to 70" L x 24" W x 48" HWater-resistant polypropylene fabric with strong, ultrasonic welded seams to prevent tearing and water leaking throughDurable all-weather cover is ideal for use with many types of gas grillsThe outdoor BBQ grill cover is highly resistant to fadingLightweight cover slips over grill and is secured using durable 2" wide strapsMonument Gray color complements any outdoor settingDesigned to protect an extra large-size outdoor grill in moderate weather conditionsLet grill cool completely before coveringEasy to storeClean with lukewarm water and a non-abrasive brush