Better Homes and Gardens Easton Bedding Shams

Give the bedroom the finishing touch that pulls together the entire design aesthetic with the Better Homes & Gardens Easton Sham. Designed with a clean white background, the sham is embellished with patterned stitching in two shades of blue and bright white. The face is made from 100% cotton, so the sham feels soft and cozy to the touch. This polished and classic sham is sure to add an element of visual interest to your bed without going over the top.