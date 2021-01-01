Better Homes and Gardens Crossmark Campaign Desk, White

Change the look and feel of any space while adding functionality with this Better Homes and Gardens Crossmark Campaign Desk. This stylish desk has a strong, durable build with a sophisticated look and can be used to create a productivity area in any room. The clean white finish of the laminated MDF and particleboard pairs well with the white powder-coated metal legs and inset silver handles and brings a modern touch to your home's aesthetic. Plus, it comes with three storage drawers to provide extra space for organizing your desk supplies, working papers and more, so you can have the items you need right within reach. Tending to your work is essential, so make the most out of your day by working with the Better Homes and Gardens Crossmark Campaign Desk.From book cases to TV stands, Better Homes and Gardens furniture is designed to help you organize your home. Look for a new dresser for your clothes, display your favorite books with a bookcase or create your home office with a desk and a cube organizer. You'll also find kitchen and dining tables and chairs, living room furniture and kid s furniture.