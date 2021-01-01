Better Homes and Gardens Chenille Euro Sham Pillow Grey

Add extra comfort and dimension to your bed, couch, or favorite chair with the Better Homes & Gardens Chenille Euro Pillow. A cozy addition to any room, this solid square pillow features a chenille textured feel for a timeless and dimensional look. Made of chenille and microfiber, the euro pillow cover is fully removable which allows you to use the pillow with other euro sham covers to instantly refresh your décor. The euro pillow is ultra-soft and filled with 100% polyester for a fluffy feel that maintains its shape. Each euro pillow is sold separately and measures 26 inches x 26 inches. You can keep the euro pillow and cover looking fresh by machine washing it in cold water and drying on low setting.