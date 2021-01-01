Better Homes & Garden Bath Rug Charcoal Infused Memory Foam 2-Piece Set, Beige

Better Homes & Garden Thick & Plush Memory Foam Bath Rug with CharActiv activated charcoal and skid-resistant GripTex base has you stepping out of the shower and into a new level of cushioned comfort and luxury performance. The high-density memory foam is infused with natural activated charcoal to neutralize odors and help maintain freshness. The ultra plush SoftLux crafted fabric looks and feels luxurious and cozy underfoot. The GripTex skid-resistant base helps keep the mat in place and provides advanced air circulation for quick-drying. Available in multiple colors and two sizes: 17"x24" and 21"x34", this mat can be used tub-side and in front of the sink or vanity. Versatile design makes it perfect for any room of the home: master bathroom, kids bathroom, vacation home or dorm room. Makes a great gift for all occasions! Fabric is 100% polyester. Machine wash and dry. . Imported.