From rn registered nurse appreciation nursing design co
RN Registered Nurse Appreciation Nursing Design Co Better Day 2021 Coming Registered Nursing Student Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you a registered nurse or nursing school graduate? Then you must like this funny nurse design. Get this nursing student design for registered nurses, LPN nurses, and LVN nursing students. This funny nursing student design is perfect for doctors, nurse teachers, emergency room staff, clinical survivors, and nurse mom. Show appreciation to your favorite nurse and nurse practitioners with this awesome design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only