From red barrel studio

Betteanne 31" Wide Tufted Square Standard Ottoman

$335.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Add a contemporary touch to the center of your seating space with this lovely cocktail ottoman. The top features button tufting for a touch of dimension, and sturdy wooden legs assure the stability, dense foam padding level up the comfort. This ottoman can be placed anywhere you want a living room, bedroom--adding an extra seat or be an extension for your sofa. Finish in blue to create a distinctive touch for your modern room.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com