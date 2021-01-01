From everly quinn
Bettache 93.3" Width Charlotte 3 Seater Sofa
Crafted with a hat tip to vintage silhouettes, this chesterfield sofa brings bith modern and stately style to your living room or den with lauxry velvet upholstery. Diamond-tufted backdrops to smooth and supremely comfortable cushions outfitted with duck feather down interiors for a seating experience that lives up to this sofa's refined look. Steady metal legs with matte finish add a tailored touch to this modern-day classic. Fabric: Curry Velvet