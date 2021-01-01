Betta 4 - Light Unique Drum Chandelier

The crystal accents on this 4-light chandelier bring a dramatic hint of glam in the dining room or over the foyer. Its open drum shade is made from metal in a sleek gold finish, and paned with seeded glass for an on-trend look. Inside, it accommodates four candelabra-style bulbs up to 60W (not included) that are fashioned with an array of crystals that pairs perfectly with your French country-inspired decor. Plus, we love that this chandelier hangs from an adjustable chain, so it can fit any size room in your space. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson. Finish: Antique Gold