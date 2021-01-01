Betsua 48 " Square Arm Loveseat

Features:Design Style: Mid-Century accent loveseat, simple appearance can be integrated into various decoration styles.D98106EAB20E45FF8B7C1CC3D6B68C20, F70DBBA0E9B04CC29F6E274274A1F35Ekaixin1320, kaixin1321Perfect for Small Space: this 48" x 25.5" x 28" (L x W x H) loveseat has thickened cushion can make you feel comfortable and relaxed when you sit on it in a long time. 2-Seat Armchair very suit apartment, small office or cozy nook.Product Type: LoveseatDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoSeating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Blue Linen Blend): Blue Linen BlendUpholstery Color (Fabric: Black Faux Leather): Black Faux LeatherLeg Color: BrownPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: MDFBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals.Durability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Single cushion seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 400Weight Capacity Per Seat: 200Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseFoam Density: 1.8 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Retro;ScandinavianJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoCleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustComponent Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: NoTreatment Details: Double Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Martindale Cycle Rating: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSCS Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Lacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Produc