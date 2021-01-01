MSI Beton Glacier 24 in. x 48 in. Matte Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (6 Cases/96 sq. ft./Pallet)

An ideal choice for your space, the MSI's Inc, Beton Glacier 24 in. x 48 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile features a smooth, low sheen finish to help add style to your decor. This grey larger rectangular tile with a concrete look is made with the color body technology and adds class to contemporary aesthetic. Suitable for medium-duty commercial or residential floors and walls, install this tile to incorporate a distinctive personal signature in a wide variety of designs and patterns. This is a rectified tile, mechanically finished on all sides to achieve uniformity. Its precise sizing allows for a thinner grout joint, which results in a clean, professional install and reduces staining issues.