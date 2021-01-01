Bethune L-Shape Writing Desk

This L-shaped writing desk adds an industrial design to your home office or teen's room. It's built with a steel base and features straight legs with corner brackets for a factory design. The desktop is made from engineered wood in a neutral finish with visible wood grain for a rustic flair. Along one side of the desk is an open cubby where you can keep notebooks, and an openwork grid wire panel where you can keep notes close by with alligator clips.Features:product size: 1650*1100*950 MMSteel tube size: 20x20x0.9mmBaffle pipe diameter: 13x0.7mm.Fine matte black spray.Suitable for study and office, with large storage locationPastes 246T PVC.B: One case at a time. Cloud inventory 3A box drop and cloud inventory delivery standard.Desk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: L-ShapeReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black): BrownTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Black/Black): BlackTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Walnut/Black): WalnutTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Vintage Brown/Black): Vintage BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type (Color (Top/Frame): Brown/Black): Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type (Color (Top/Frame): Black/Black): MDFBase Manufactured Wood Type (Color (Top/Frame): Vintage Brown/Black): MDFBase Manufactured Wood Type (Color (Top/Frame): Walnut/Black): MDFBase Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: NoWeight Capacity: 120Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary IndustrialMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: StandardWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: ADA Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: YesFIRA Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): BS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Sea