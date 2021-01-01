Bethlehem Hexagon 6" x 7" Ceramic Tile

Always at the forefront of cutting-edge tile design, they present to you the Bethlehem collection: an innovative new 3D ceramic series offered in a wide variety of colors and finishes. Pushing the boundaries of architecture and interior design, 3D tile has risen in popularity within the past few years with the trend set to explode in 2017 paving the way for extraordinary designs and patterns that have never been seen before. Bring your space to life with a visual depth and dimension that literally jumps right out of the wall at you. Color: Nude