BETA 91A HalfCardioid Condenser KickDrum Microphone Includes Integrated Preamplifier and Male XLR Output

Uniform half-cardioid polar pattern for maximum gain-before-feedback and rejection of off-axis sound Precision-engineered low-profile design features integrated preamplifier and XLR connector to maximize setup efficiency while minimizing stage clutter Frequency response tailored for kick drum/low frequency applications with a wide dynamic range for use in high SPL environments Two-position contour switch to maximize attack and clarity depending on application: select the flat response setting for natural sound in most applications or the low-mid scoop setting for a strong low frequency punch with plenty of higher frequency attack Requires no external mounting or accessories for ease of use and storage Furnished with zipper pouch Kick drum microphone provides a strong low-end response and maximum gain-before-feedback due to its half-cardioid polar pattern. It features a two-position contour switch to max