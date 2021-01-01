From steck manufacturing
BETA 52A Supercardioid Dynamic Kick Drum Microphone with High Output Neodymium Element
Frequency response shaped specifically for kick drums and bass instruments Built-in dynamic locking stand adapter with integral XLR connector simplifies setup, especially inside a kick drum Studio quality performance, even a high sound pressure levels Supercardioid pattern for high gain before feedback and superior rejection of unwanted noise Hardened steel mesh grille that resists wear and abuse Advanced pneumatic shock mount system that minimizes transmission of mechanical noise and vibration Neodymium magnet for high signaltonoise ratio output Low sensitivity to varying load impedance Legendary quality and reliability Drum microphone provides low-frequency bass punch and SPL handling. It includes dynamic locking stand adapter for easy set-up, steel mesh grille for durability, shock mount for sound isolation, and neodymium magnet for high signal-to-noise ratio.