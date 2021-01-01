From dakota fields
Bester Handmade Flatweave Cotton Pink/Ivory Rug
Round out any room with a touch of global inspiration with this eye-catching area rug. Handmade in India from cotton, it showcases a colorful geometric design, perfect for traditional and boho abodes. Thanks to a low 0.25" pile height, it’s ideal for areas with high foot traffic – especially in homes with little ones and four-legged friends running around. To keep this piece safely in place, we recommend using a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 4'