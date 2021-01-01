Bester 31" Wall Clock

Inspired by a country classic, this will fit perfectly in any farmhouse decor. Measuring at 31", this wall clock is not only an exciting timekeeper but a modern statement piece. Each hour features a dimensional windmill blade adding depth to your wall space. Constructed of metal, it can be hung securely on any wall surface with metal hangers on the back and requires 1 AA battery. Wrought iron and intricate rustic details add a touch of farmhouse charm to your space.