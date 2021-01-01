Cute for Family & Friends Best Mom ever heart for mothers day & Valentine's Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Perfect from son or daughter for the best mama & Grandmother ever! She'll be so excited & use it regularly! It will be her favorite and she'll get so many compliments that will make her so proud! Perfect for mother to be, new mommy or friend! You'll get her to be surprised & emotional and she'll be so excited to show it off to her Parents & extended family! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only