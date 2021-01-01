From retro dad 2021 father-to-be
Best Dad Ever. Best dad with daughter Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Father daughter gift for dad with child namely father and daughter for the birth of a girl with the saying: Best Dad ever. Cool vintage & retro look ideal as a gift for family celebration. Ideal as a pregnancy gift dad motif for the family father & husband for baby shower, pregnancy, birthday & father's day for the proud dad & stepfather with child. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only