Best Quality Guranteed. [Precisely Fit]: External dimensions: 14.1 x 10.4 x 0.9 in, Internal dimensions: 13.4 x 9.8 x 0.8 in, Suitable for most 13-13.3 laptop for ACER, APPLE, ASUS, DELL, HP, LENOVO, SONY, SAMSUNG, TOSHIBA and more. [Slow-recovery Foam]: 6mm High-density slow-recovery sponge safeguards against any potential damages. [Optimized for Carrying]: Slim-line and light weight design allows this case to be carried solo or fit in your favorite bag. [Shockproof & Water-resistant]: Water-resistant neoprene material and waterproof zipper offers superior protection. Protects laptop from dust, shocks, bumps, scrapes and scratches & spills. [Warranty]: 1 Year Warranty, 30 Day Money Back Guarantee.