From nikkidawn's auntie family apparel
NikkiDawn's Auntie Family Apparel Best Auntie Ever Aunt Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Best Auntie ever! The perfect design for the special best aunt ever in your life. New aunties will love this! This is a wonderful surprise gift to mention the new arrival. Great way to deliver a birth or pregnancy announcement. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only