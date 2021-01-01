Best Aunt in the Galaxy Mother's Day Gift Pillows Best Aunt in the Galaxy Women Mother's Day Mom Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this funny Best Aunt in the Galaxy pillow as a gift for wife of your uncle, great-auntie, sister of your father or mother to show your support and love for your aunt! Use this women pillow and be proud of being an awesome auntie. This Best Aunt in the Galaxy pillow is the perfect gift and present to your friends for birthday or any special occasions. Please see the sizing chart in the thumbnails for correct dimensions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only