Best 14PIECE Seaworld Sage Green Sea Shell Life Designer Fabric Linen Shower Curtain Set Cortina De Tela Juego de Bano Ducha with Clear Peva Liner.

14 Piece Complete Shower Set includes 1 fabric CURTAIN, 1 clear LINER and 12 roller ball HOOKS Beautiful LINEN Fabric Shower Curtain measures 70' x 72' and is made of 12% Linen / 88% Polyester. Machine Wash Cold. Beautiful finish on hems and button holes allows this curtain to hang nicely. It is difficult to buy textiles online, so I have included a number of close up pictures of the fabric to give you a better idea of the high quality. Please note that this shower curtain is somewhat sheer. Similar to what you would find in high end department stores. Shower liner is clear, heavy weight (6 gauge), odorless, chloride free and made of 100% PEVA. Measures 70' x 72'. LIner has reinforced metal grommets at the top and a weighted, magnetized bottom. 12 silver roller ball hooks