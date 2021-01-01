Bessons LED Ceiling / Wall Light by ZANEEN design - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (D92184)

The Bessons LED Ceiling / Wall Light is a unique fixture that incorporates a clean architectural style into its design. Bessons light source tilts up to 200 degree s and can rotate 300 degrees, allowing for direct accent lighting that highlights whatever features you want. From art, architectural details, furniture, and more the ability to add light where you need it most is what makes this combination wall and ceiling light so functional. Bessons is finished in a matte white color with an integrated (non-dimmable) LED driver. ZANEEN design, a family-owned lighting company, is based in Toronto, Canada, and was founded in 1981. They create innovative modern and contemporary lighting that incorporate state of the art technologies. Their decorative, architectural and outdoor designs range from minimalist, LED wall sconces to elegant, colorful pendants, and they are known for creating high profile installations for organizations like Disneyworld, Six Flags and Atlantic City's Show Boat. Color: White. Finish: White