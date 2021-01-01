Bess Low Chair by Calligaris - Color: Beige - Finish: Wood tones - (CS1463000128A0200000000)

Made in Italy Furnish your dining space with the elegance of the Bess Low Chair. Perfect for any dining set up, the chair will not fail to enhance your situation while providing excellent comfort. Consisting of a solid ash wood base and a fabric upholstered seat, spend hours around the table with friends and family without feeling and ounce of discomfort from such a beautiful chair. Make your vision come true. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Beige. Finish: Wenge