Berwick Offray Single Face Satin Ribbon Antique White 7/8" X 100 Yd, 1 Each

Crafters, decorators, and sewers will love the sturdy and ribbed texture of Offray 7/8in Single Face Satin Ribbon White 100yds. This ribbon has stitched edges to prevent fraying, is washable, and colorfast. You can use single face satin ribbon to accessorize clothing, create hair bows and cheer bows, and add a finishing touch to your craft or home decorating projects. Offray single face satin ribbon is available in a wide variety of colors and widths to help you complete any project. Layer narrow widths of single face satin ribbon on top of coordinating colors of grosgrain ribbon to trim a garment, pillow, or curtain panel. Bows are easy to tie and hold their shape with this durable ribbon. Use it to tie the tops of treat or goodie bags for a wedding or birthday party. Use single face satin ribbon in almost any craft or DIY project.