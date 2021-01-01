Bertoia Barstool, Fully Upholstered by Knoll - Finish: Chrome - (427C-C-U-K162/28)

Harry Bertoia's 1952 experiment bending metal rods into practical art produced a revered collection of seating, including this Barstool. The Bertoia Barstool is innovative, comfortable and strikingly handsome. The Fully Upholstered Barstool features a removable one-piece cover, offered in a variety of KnollTextiles. The Fully Upholstered Bertoia Barstool features a base and basket of welded steel with rods in Polished or Satin Chrome, or a highly durable outdoor powder coat in two colors. Includes stainless steel connections and plastic glides. Features your choice of fabric stretched over the wire seat basket and attached with hooks. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Red.