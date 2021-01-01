From knoll
Knoll Bertoia Asymmetric Chaise with Seat Cushion - Color: Orange - Knoll Authorized Retailer
In 1952, designer Harry Bertoia famously experimented with sculpting smooth metal rods into functional art forms. Many of the products were released as part of his namesake collection, but this asymmetric chaise was limited to the prototype “ until now. It's an artful addition to any design space, featuring a seat cushion that secures to the chaise with lock-snaps, adding comfort to complement the visual appeal. Color: Orange.