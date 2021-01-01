Bertille Bar Stool

Whether it's rounding out the kitchen island or complementing the breakfast bar, this barstool provides a stylish spot to sit almost anywhere. The frame is made from metal and features four flared legs connected by a crossbar where you can rest your feet. Just below the seat is an X-shape support bar for added stability and style. The curved seat has an openwork design wrapped in wicker, plus a neutral solid finish that pairs well with both vibrant and understated color palettes. Best of all? It arrives fully assembled. Color: Black