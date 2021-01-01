From wade logan
Berthiaume 1 - Drawer Nightstand
Advertisement
Nightstand better decorates your beloved home with elegant modern style.Made of premium MDF and framed by solid wood legs, our end table is sturdy and stable enough for placing bottle, lamp, book and magazine. Eco-friendly finishing features waterproof, stain resistant and easy to clean, ideal for living room bedroom and so on. Besides, our product with a drawer and shelf provides you extra storage space for storing home accents. Color: Gray